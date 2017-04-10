Umpqua FFA district chapters compete in Elkton on April 7

Six Umpqua FFA district chapters headed to Elkton to compete in both Floriculture and Dairy Foods Career Development Events on April 7. Elkton won the advanced Floriculture CDE, with Sutherlin FFA taking first place in beginning Floriculture and both Dairy Foods divisions. In the Floriculture competition, members were asked to complete a list of tasks including identifying different plants and making floral arrangements.

