Umpqua FFA district chapters compete in Elkton on April 7
Six Umpqua FFA district chapters headed to Elkton to compete in both Floriculture and Dairy Foods Career Development Events on April 7. Elkton won the advanced Floriculture CDE, with Sutherlin FFA taking first place in beginning Floriculture and both Dairy Foods divisions. In the Floriculture competition, members were asked to complete a list of tasks including identifying different plants and making floral arrangements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi...
|Apr 11
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Apr 11
|FLAGGED ON CL
|17
|Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges
|Mar 30
|Enter Username
|2
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC