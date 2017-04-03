Tree School boasts record numbers thi...

Tree School boasts record numbers this year

Tree School Umpqua attendees are setting record numbers, causing organizers to consider holding the day of tree-raising classes more often. The Oregon State University Extension Service holds the event in Douglas County every other year.

