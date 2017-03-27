Theater Review: Operatic - Lend Me a Tenor' builds toward chaotic crescendo

If Pavarotti had ever been drugged and mistaken for dead, hounded by police and impersonated by amateurs, it might have looked a little something like "Lend Me a Tenor," premiering this week at the Betty Long Unruh Theatre in Roseburg. This Ken Ludwig play tells the story of famed Italian opera singer and legendary lothario Tito Merelli , whose highly anticipated performance is derailed by an accidental overdose of phenobarbital and a mistaken diagnosis of a well, death.

