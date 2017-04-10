Swift Watch begins April 14
Umpqua Valley Audubon Society is planning to host spring Swift Watch events around sunset every Friday evening from April 14 through the end of May at the Clay Place chimney in the Fir Grove section of Stewart Park off Harvard Avenue, Roseburg. Audubon members will be counting the birds in conjunction with the Vaux's Happening project, and members of the public can contribute to the citizen science effort to record the counts as well.
