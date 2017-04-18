Stewart Parkway S-curves bid priced a...

Stewart Parkway S-curves bid priced at $4.9 million

21 hrs ago

The city of Roseburg intends to award a contract to complete the South Stewart Parkway improvement project for about $4.9 million, staff announced on the city website Monday. The contract will go to Roseburg-based LTM, Inc., under the name of Knife River Materials.

