Southeast Roseburg residents seek grocer, farmers market
Linda Tyler, left, and Parker Moulden hand out flyers in southeast Roseburg Monday afternoon, which direct residents to a survey asking about their preferences for getting a grocery store or farmers market established in the neighborhood. A grassroots group of southeast Roseburg residents gather in front of an old Safeway building in downtown before they embark on handing out flyers to residents in the surrounding neighborhood Monday afternoon.
