Roseburg woman to finally meet long-time pen pal
Karen Prowell looks over some of the many pictures, letters and post cards sent by her pen pal of 55 years, Maureen Roller from Germany. Karen Prowell's 55 year pen pal Maureen Roller and her husband Horst on the cover of a CD the produced together in Germany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges
|Mar 30
|Enter Username
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Mar 23
|BackatStraydog
|16
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC