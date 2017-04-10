Roseburg man arrested after allegedly choking female
Officers from the Roseburg Police Department responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Northeast Jackson Street, Roseburg, at approximately 10:30 p.m. and determined that Christopher James Sivola, 35, had allegedly choked the female and pulled her hair. James was arrested on suspicion of strangulation and harassment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi...
|21 hr
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Tue
|FLAGGED ON CL
|17
|Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges
|Mar 30
|Enter Username
|2
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC