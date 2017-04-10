Roseburg man arrested after allegedly...

Roseburg man arrested after allegedly choking female

Officers from the Roseburg Police Department responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Northeast Jackson Street, Roseburg, at approximately 10:30 p.m. and determined that Christopher James Sivola, 35, had allegedly choked the female and pulled her hair. James was arrested on suspicion of strangulation and harassment.

