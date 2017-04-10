Police log: Topless female dancing in east Roseburg
These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges
|Mar 30
|Enter Username
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Mar 23
|BackatStraydog
|16
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC