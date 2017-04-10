Outage causes Fred Meyer to take some food off shelves
Empty shelves remained where Fred Meyer staffers in Roseburg had to remove products and store them in refrigerated trucks during an extended power outage on Friday. Empty shelves remained where Fred Meyer staffers in Roseburg had to remove products and store them in refrigerated trucks during an extended power outage on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges
|Mar 30
|Enter Username
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Mar 23
|BackatStraydog
|16
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC