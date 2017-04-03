Liquor licenses point of contention f...

Liquor licenses point of contention for Roseburg council

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The News-Review

A business in southeast Roseburg wants to sell alcoholic beverages, but some city councilors are apprehensive about adding another liquor license to the area's stock of downtown markets. The new business - a convenience store, Stephens Market, to be located at 1498 S.E. Stephens St. - has applied for a liquor license through the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roseburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges Mar 30 Enter Username 2
roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14) Mar 23 BackatStraydog 16
News Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1 Jan '17 Besi 1
News Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09) Dec '16 Sad 2
News Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08) Nov '16 Erika 7
Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe... Oct '16 Bob 3
News Library district Plan A Oct '16 Rob tha tizzy ass... 1
See all Roseburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roseburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Douglas County was issued at April 05 at 1:51PM PDT

Roseburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roseburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Roseburg, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,349 • Total comments across all topics: 280,085,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC