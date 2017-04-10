Liquor license debate brings store ow...

Liquor license debate brings store owners, OLCC to Roseburg council

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The News-Review

When it comes to limiting the number of businesses that sell liquor and beer in downtown Roseburg, there is not much city councilors can do. That was the overarching message from Oregon Liquor Control Commission license technician Dan Croy, who spoke with Roseburg councilors at their meeting Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roseburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges Mar 30 Enter Username 2
roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14) Mar 23 BackatStraydog 16
News Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1 Jan '17 Besi 1
News Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09) Dec '16 Sad 2
News Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08) Nov '16 Erika 7
Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe... Oct '16 Bob 3
News Library district Plan A Oct '16 Rob tha tizzy ass... 1
See all Roseburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roseburg Forum Now

Roseburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roseburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Roseburg, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,140 • Total comments across all topics: 280,218,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC