Library task force hears from Harney County Library director
Over the past few weeks, the Douglas County Library Futures Task Force has been considering possibilities. It's heard proposals from various groups, including the Douglas Education Service District, which offered some services in exchange for the chance to relocate to the main library building in Roseburg, and Library Systems and Services, a private for-profit company that said it could manage the library system with two employees and lots of volunteers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi...
|Apr 11
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Apr 11
|FLAGGED ON CL
|17
|Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges
|Mar 30
|Enter Username
|2
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC