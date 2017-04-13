Goodwill to honor Roseburg McDonald's franchise owner

Through Southern Oregon Goodwill Industries' workforce development program, Gary Eads, owner of McDonald's franchises in Douglas County, has offered job opportunities and support to Goodwill clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Eads will be recognized as the 2016 Story of the Year for Goodwill in Douglas County at tonight's Goodwill Story Behind the Store Celebration at Seven Feathers Casino Resort.

