Fight starts after man drinks last beer

Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Northeast Stephens Street, Roseburg, at approximately 10:20 p.m. and quickly located three teens who were causing the reported disturbance. Zachary Wayne Sorenson, 18, Elijah Eugene Walker, 18, and Sean Collin Fox, 19, all of Roseburg, were cited on suspicion of being minors in possession of alcohol.

