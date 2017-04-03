Facility aims to apply human waste to...

Facility aims to apply human waste to four other farms

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The News-Review

Heard Farms aims to apply processed human waste to four additional farm fields to correct multiple environmental violations it has been charged with by the state. The facility - located near Wilbur just off Interstate 5 - makes money by taking in waste from businesses and agencies, including septage from portable toilet businesses, partially treated sewage from cities, rotting milk from Umpqua Dairy Products in Roseburg and grease from restaurants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roseburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges Mar 30 Enter Username 2
roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14) Mar 23 BackatStraydog 16
News Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1 Jan '17 Besi 1
News Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09) Dec '16 Sad 2
News Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08) Nov '16 Erika 7
Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe... Oct '16 Bob 3
News Library district Plan A Oct '16 Rob tha tizzy ass... 1
See all Roseburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roseburg Forum Now

Roseburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roseburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Roseburg, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,611 • Total comments across all topics: 280,047,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC