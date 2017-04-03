Facility aims to apply human waste to four other farms
Heard Farms aims to apply processed human waste to four additional farm fields to correct multiple environmental violations it has been charged with by the state. The facility - located near Wilbur just off Interstate 5 - makes money by taking in waste from businesses and agencies, including septage from portable toilet businesses, partially treated sewage from cities, rotting milk from Umpqua Dairy Products in Roseburg and grease from restaurants.
