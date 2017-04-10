Deadline to mail taxes is Tuesday, but don't wait too long
Normally, the due date without getting an extension, is April 15, but this year you have through Tuesday, April 18. The extra time this year comes because April 15 falls on the weekend, which would have normally moved the deadline to Monday, but since Emancipation Day is celebrated as a federal holiday in Washington, D.C., the deadline was been pushed to Tuesday. Roseburg Postmaster Carter Clark has some advice for Douglas County filers to make sure their tax packets get the 18th postmark so there is no penalty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coos Bay man arrested after breaking into vendi...
|Apr 11
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Apr 11
|FLAGGED ON CL
|17
|Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges
|Mar 30
|Enter Username
|2
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC