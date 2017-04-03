Construction underway for Hampton Inn

Hanna Hospitality, part of the Hanna Family Limited Partnership, is planning to host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday at the construction site, 1650 N.W. Mulholland Drive, the former location of Mulholland Auto Repair. "We're just excited about economic development in Roseburg, as a family in Douglas County working on our investments here in this community," said Bruce Hanna of the family company.

