Construction underway for Hampton Inn

Construction underway for Hampton Inn

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The News-Review

Hanna Hospitality, part of the Hanna Family Limited Partnership, is planning to host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday at the construction site, 1650 N.W. Mulholland Drive, the former location of Mulholland Auto Repair. "We're just excited about economic development in Roseburg, as a family in Douglas County working on our investments here in this community," said Bruce Hanna of the family company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roseburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges Mar 30 Enter Username 2
roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14) Mar 23 BackatStraydog 16
News Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1 Jan '17 Besi 1
News Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09) Dec '16 Sad 2
News Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08) Nov '16 Erika 7
Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe... Oct '16 Bob 3
News Library district Plan A Oct '16 Rob tha tizzy ass... 1
See all Roseburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roseburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Douglas County was issued at April 07 at 10:26AM PDT

Roseburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roseburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Roseburg, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,915 • Total comments across all topics: 280,121,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC