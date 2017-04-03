Conference to feature livestock and w...

Conference to feature livestock and wolf presentations

The annual conference, coordinated by the Douglas County Livestock Association, will be held at the Winston Community Center, 440 S.E. Grape Ave., Winston. Prior to the wolf presentation that will begin at 7 p.m., eight one-hour long presentations are scheduled.

