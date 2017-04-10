Car crashes into Roseburg vape shop

A Roseburg woman crashed her car into the front of JB Vapes this morning after she pulled out in front of an oncoming car on West Harvard Avenue, according to the Roseburg Police Department. Christina Noel Workman, 29, was driving northbound on West Ballf Street and stopped at the intersection of Ballf and Harvard, before she pulled out onto Harvard in front of an oncoming 1999 white Toyota Camry driven by Cleve Edwin Moss, 68, of Roseburg, at approximately 10:45 a.m. The two vehicles collided, which caused Workman's 1995 teal Ford Mustang to spin around and crash into the front of the vape shop.

