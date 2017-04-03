Bottle deposit doubled starting Saturday
Consumers dropping off their empty bottles and cans at return sites are now receiving twice the amount in deposits as they would have before this weekend. The Oregon Liquor Control Commission evaluated redemption rates for 2014 and 2015 in Oregon and found the amount of returned beverage containers was less than 80 percent of the total beverage containers sold in the state.
