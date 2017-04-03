Bill would shift marijuana taxes from...

Bill would shift marijuana taxes from school fund to mental health, addiction services

A bill introduced this week would change the formula for distributing marijuana tax revenue, shifting money from the Common School Fund to mental health and addiction treatment services. The state imposes a 17 percent sales tax on recreational marijuana.

