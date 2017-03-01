Vietnam veterans memorial revealed at Roseburg VA

The Battlefield Cross Memorial, in front of the VA Medical Center in Roseburg, is made of stone from the same quarry as the Vietnam memorial in Washington D.C. The Battlefield Cross Memorial, in front of the VA Medical Center in Roseburg, is made of stone from the same quarry as the Vietnam memorial in Washington D.C. As the blasts of the 21-gun salute faded across the dry gray sky, a military musician began to play Taps on the bugle. A crowd of 240 veterans and Douglas County community members raised their hands to cover their hearts, salute and wipe tears as Chapter 805 of the Vietnam Veterans of America unveiled the Fallen Soldier Battle Cross memorial Saturday morning in front of the Roseburg VA Medical Center.

