UPS honors 25 year accident-free drivers
But on Feb. 27, United Parcel Service announced the induction of 23 drivers from Oregon into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for its drivers who have driven 25 years or more accident-free. These drivers were among 1,575 newly admitted this year world-wide.
