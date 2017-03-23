UACT play "Lend Me A Tenor" opens Mar...

UACT play "Lend Me A Tenor" opens March 30 through April 23

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The News-Review

The Umpqua Actors Community Theatre presents its new play "Lend Me A Tenor," with opening night at 7:30 Thursday, March 30, at the Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 614 West Harvard Ave., Roseburg. The play tells the story of a world-famous Italian opera tenor, Tito Merelli, who through a series of mishaps, becomes unable to perform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roseburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14) Thu BackatStraydog 16
News Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges Mar 21 Roudy The Second 1
News Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1 Jan '17 Besi 1
News Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09) Dec '16 Sad 2
News Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08) Nov '16 Erika 7
Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe... Oct '16 Bob 3
News Library district Plan A Oct '16 Rob tha tizzy ass... 1
See all Roseburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roseburg Forum Now

Roseburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roseburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Roseburg, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,922 • Total comments across all topics: 279,798,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC