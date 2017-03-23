UACT play "Lend Me A Tenor" opens March 30 through April 23

The Umpqua Actors Community Theatre presents its new play "Lend Me A Tenor," with opening night at 7:30 Thursday, March 30, at the Betty Long Unruh Theatre, 614 West Harvard Ave., Roseburg. The play tells the story of a world-famous Italian opera tenor, Tito Merelli, who through a series of mishaps, becomes unable to perform.

