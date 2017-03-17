The Kyron Files
Exactly two months have passed since 7-year-old Kyron Horman disappeared and put Portland at the center of a storm of attention. After the largest search operation in Oregon history, a sprawling criminal investigation that's pursued nearly 4,000 leads, and 16 press conferences by law enforcement, there remains no sign of the boy or any indication of an imminent arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg sucks (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|straydog
|56
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC