Taxpayers reminded not to leave behind Earned Income Tax Credits
Oregonians leave millions of dollars behind each year when they could be using that money to support their families or the local economy. "The Earned Income Tax Credits are available for low to moderate income tax payers, it's a credit and you can go back up to three years and claim on previous tax returns, which can really add up for families trying to make ends meet," said Kathleen Flanagan, program officer for community economic development for the Ford Family Foundation.
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges
|20 hr
|Enter Username
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Mar 23
|BackatStraydog
|16
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
