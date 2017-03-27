Taxpayers reminded not to leave behin...

Taxpayers reminded not to leave behind Earned Income Tax Credits

Read more: The News-Review

Oregonians leave millions of dollars behind each year when they could be using that money to support their families or the local economy. "The Earned Income Tax Credits are available for low to moderate income tax payers, it's a credit and you can go back up to three years and claim on previous tax returns, which can really add up for families trying to make ends meet," said Kathleen Flanagan, program officer for community economic development for the Ford Family Foundation.

