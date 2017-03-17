Task force hears from private library management company
Laura Burnett, the regional director of the private library management company, Library Systems and Services, addressed the Douglas County Library Futures Task Force Friday. Burnett said she will put together a full proposal, including the price of services, once the task force has identified how much it wants to spend and what it would want in a contract.
