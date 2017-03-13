Sunday Crash on 101 Leaves 1 Dead, 1 ...

Sunday Crash on 101 Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured

20 hrs ago Read more: North Coast Journal Weekly Politics

An Oregon man was killed and his passenger suffered major injuries when the car they were in veered out of control before hitting the guardrail south of Tompkins Hill Road just after noon Sunday in a crash the CHP described as DUI related. According to witnesses, the driver - 45-year-old Johnnie David Evenson of Roseburg, who died at the scene - was speeding and using both lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 to pass traffic just before the crash.

