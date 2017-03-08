Student arrested on suspicion of strangulation at Roseburg High School
A 17-year-old male student was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly pinning another student against a wall at Roseburg High School, according to the Roseburg Police Department. The student allegedly saw another male student yelling at his girlfriend in the hallway, which led him to grab the other student by the neck and pin him to the wall.
