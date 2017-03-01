St. Paul School is hosting open enrollment now along with an open house on March 016
St. Paul School is hosting open enrollment now at St. Paul Lutheran Church and School located on 750 W. Keady Ct., Roseburg. Students will get $100 off registration fees if they are enrolled before March 24. Please visit the website for more information at stpaullutheranschool.org .
