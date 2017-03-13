Smart Energy: Energy Trust now serving Avista customers in Douglas County
As of the new year, Energy Trust of Oregon's full range of energy-efficiency services and programs are available to help Avista residential and eligible business customers in Douglas County save natural gas and lower utility bills. Energy Trust now serves Oregon customers of Portland General Electric, Pacific Power, NW Natural, Cascade Natural Gas and Avista.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg sucks (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|straydog
|56
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC