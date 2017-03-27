Sheriff's son arrested for hit and run, DUII

Beau Jonathan Hanlin, 23, was arrested Monday night after he allegedly backed his car into another vehicle at the Idle Hour bar while visibly intoxicated, according to the Roseburg Police Department. At approximately 7:30 p.m., witnesses reported that Beau Hanlin backed his blue 1985 GMC pickup into another vehicle, a maroon 2012 Subaru Impreza, causing damage, and then attempted to leave the area in the 200 block of Northeast Jackson Street, Roseburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.