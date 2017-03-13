School board approves deal to keep ma...

School board approves deal to keep mascot

11 hrs ago Read more: The News-Review

Following a public hearing Wednesday with no public testimony, the Roseburg Public Schools Board of Directors voted five to one in favor of approving a proposed agreement between the school district and the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians that would allow Roseburg High School to retain its Native American mascot. Once signed, the proposed agreement would allow the high school to continue using its Indian mascot along with the image of the feather as a sports mascot, on sports equipment and facilities, and on school spirit merchandise.

