Roseburg stolen vehicle reports increases by 100 percent
The number of cases involving stolen vehicles in Douglas County has seen a dramatic increase compared to last year, according to local law enforcement agencies. The Roseburg Police Department has seen the number of reported stolen vehicle cases double compared to the same time period, Jan. 1 to March 16, in 2016, rising from 17 cases to 34 - a 100 percent increase.
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg sucks (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|straydog
|56
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
