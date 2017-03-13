Roseburg St. Paddy's Day Grub and Pub Crawl slated for Saturday
Dede Boone of Roseburg plants a kiss on a shamrock painted on the forehead of friend Jimmy Fitzwell, also of Roseburg, in downtown Roseburg during the St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl in 2013. Dede Boone of Roseburg plants a kiss on a shamrock painted on the forehead of friend Jimmy Fitzwell, also of Roseburg, in downtown Roseburg during the St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg sucks (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|straydog
|56
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Dec '16
|Roseburg Oregon
|15
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC