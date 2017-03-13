Roseburg St. Paddy's Day Grub and Pub Crawl slated for Saturday

Dede Boone of Roseburg plants a kiss on a shamrock painted on the forehead of friend Jimmy Fitzwell, also of Roseburg, in downtown Roseburg during the St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl in 2013. Dede Boone of Roseburg plants a kiss on a shamrock painted on the forehead of friend Jimmy Fitzwell, also of Roseburg, in downtown Roseburg during the St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.