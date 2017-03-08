Roseburg schools capture first and fo...

Roseburg schools capture first and fourth in statewide breakfast challenge

19 hrs ago Read more: The News-Review

Roseburg Public Schools announced that Joseph Lane Middle School land Eastwood Elementary School earned first and fourth place in the 2016 November School Breakfast Challenge. The challenge is a statewide competition that supports schools in increasing access to school breakfasts for students.

