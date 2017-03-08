Roseburg schools capture first and fourth in statewide breakfast challenge
Roseburg Public Schools announced that Joseph Lane Middle School land Eastwood Elementary School earned first and fourth place in the 2016 November School Breakfast Challenge. The challenge is a statewide competition that supports schools in increasing access to school breakfasts for students.
