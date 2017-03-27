Roseburg man honored for 65 years wit...

Roseburg man honored for 65 years with Masons

Don Reed who turns 103 in July, is honored for 65 years of service as a Mason, at Riverview Terrace in Roseburg last week. 102-year-old Don Reed, a 65-year member of the Masons, has his Laurel Lodge Number 13 award pinned on his lapel by his great-granddaughter Audrey Hughey.

