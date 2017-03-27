Roseburg council considers social gaming venues
Eli Hanna deals a set of cards at The Club House in Sutherlin. The business could move to Roseburg if city councilors enact an ordinance allowing social gaming in city limits.
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Mar 23
|BackatStraydog
|16
|Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges
|Mar 21
|Roudy The Second
|1
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
