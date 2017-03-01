Recognizing heart attack symptoms
Recognizing heart attack symptoms and acting quickly if you have them, can be a key in minimizing damage to the heart, or saving your life. Connie Kinman, the director of the Shaw Heart and Vascular Center in Roseburg and Paul Barth, the exercise physiologist at Cardiac Rehab at the Heart Center, were interviewed on News Radio 1240 KQEN's Talking Health program about recognizing when you are having a heart attack and what you should do when you think you might be having one.
