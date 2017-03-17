Predator Control District accepting p...

Predator Control District accepting petitions until March 10

13 hrs ago

Three years ago, Douglas County ranchers Dan Dawson and Ron Hjort decided to create a predator control district to help the county pay for services to protect livestock from cougars, bears, coyotes and other predators. Those who choose to join the district will pay a per-acre fee to receive these services, which are currently provided by the United States Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services through county funding.

Roseburg, OR

