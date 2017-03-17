Oregon mayor accused of soliciting sex with girl, 14, on Facebook

The 71-year-old mayor of a southern Oregon town was arrested Sunday, accused of setting up a meeting to have sex with a 14-year-old girl who turned out to be a police officer. Kenneth Lewis Barrett, who began his two-year term as mayor of Winston in January, spent two weeks exchanging Facebook messages with an online decoy created to target adults soliciting sex with children, court documents said.

