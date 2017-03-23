New leadership for CASA as group readies for move to new location
Retiring CASA director Susan Knight and new director Richelle Bryant at Knight's retirement event Thursday at CASA offices in Roseburg. Outgoing CASA director Susan Knight opens gift from CASA board chair Valerie Trout at going away party on Thursday at CASA offices on Stephens Street in Roseburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|Mar 23
|BackatStraydog
|16
|Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges
|Mar 21
|Roudy The Second
|1
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC