'Multiple' people killed in Riddle house fire, authorities say

A house fire in Riddle killed "multiple" people early Wednesday morning and sent others to the hospital with serious injuries, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. The office issued a news release late Wednesday morning saying the fire, which broke out shortly after 2 a.m. in the 700 block of East Third Avenue, includes "multiple fatalities and multiple injuries."

