Man sentenced to life in prison with chance of parole for murder of wife
David Ryan Kelley was sentenced to life in prison Thursday afternoon after being convicted of murdering his wife earlier this month. Kelley walked into the courtroom and was greeted by his court appointed attorneys, Michael Bertholf and Brook Reinhard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Roseburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14)
|21 hr
|BackatStraydog
|16
|Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges
|Mar 21
|Roudy The Second
|1
|Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1
|Jan '17
|Besi
|1
|Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|Sad
|2
|Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08)
|Nov '16
|Erika
|7
|Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe...
|Oct '16
|Bob
|3
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Roseburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC