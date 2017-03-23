Man mad at girlfriend pulls fire alarm
Officers from the Roseburg Police Department responded to the motel several times because Dominic Joseph Roberts, 31, was drunk and causing disturbances, according to police. During the police's final response to the motel, Roberts allegedly activated the fire alarm because he was mad at his girlfriend because she wouldn't let him into their room.
