Man arrested after Roseburg crime spree

Man arrested after Roseburg crime spree

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: KOBI NBC5

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Myrtle Creek resident Sherman Lee Plale's crime spree began when he walked into Lincare on Mulholland Drive with a knife. Police said Plale drove to the 600 block of Amanda Street and broke into an unoccupied residence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Roseburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
roseburg blog! you may rant or rave whenever y... (Jan '14) 1 hr BackatStraydog 16
News Winston mayor arrested on sex and weapons charges Tue Roudy The Second 1
News Douglas County libraries slated to close April 1 Jan '17 Besi 1
News Search for teen missing in river continues (Aug '09) Dec '16 Sad 2
News Teen drowning victim enjoyed life in Sutherlin (Jul '08) Nov '16 Erika 7
Vote Yes to allow Marijuana Business into Suthe... Oct '16 Bob 3
News Library district Plan A Oct '16 Rob tha tizzy ass... 1
See all Roseburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Roseburg Forum Now

Roseburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Roseburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Roseburg, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,762,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC