Man arrested after high-speed pursuit near Coos-Douglas County line
A Roseburg man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase for about 25 miles, according to the Winston Police Department. At approximately 12 a.m., an officer attempted to stop a male driver of a 1999 Mitsubishi Montero for failing to maintain his lane of travel near the intersection of Highway 42 and Brockway Road, west of Winston.
