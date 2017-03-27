Man arrested after fleeing scene of crash on Stewart Parkway

A Roseburg man is behind bars after he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his vehicle down the embankment near the Stewart Park bridge before fleeing the scene Thursday afternoon, according to the Roseburg Police Department. Shortly before 4 p.m., Rodolfo Demetrio Loera, 28, allegedly fell asleep while driving southbound on Northwest Stewart Parkway toward Stewart Park.

