Legislative update: Kruse not keen on Tobacco 21
The Oregon Senate passed a bill last week that would raise the legal smoking age to 21, but Sen. Jeff Kruse, R-Roseburg, voted no. Kruse said Monday he thinks Senate Bill 754, the Tobacco 21 bill, won't stop teens from smoking, but will impose unfair fines on mom and pop convenience stores who accidentally sell to minors.
